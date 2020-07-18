All apartments in Indianapolis
11432 Cosmo Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11432 Cosmo Court

11432 Cosmo Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11432 Cosmo Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Warren Township; this home offers 3,220 sq ft of comfortable living space. This home has a separate living room and great room with fireplace. Large kitchen has ample storage space, center island, pantry, and all major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Large in-law suite has downstairs master bedroom with full bath and an upstairs loft. The other side of the home has another 4 great sized bedrooms and full bath. This home is sure to impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11432 Cosmo Court have any available units?
11432 Cosmo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11432 Cosmo Court have?
Some of 11432 Cosmo Court's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11432 Cosmo Court currently offering any rent specials?
11432 Cosmo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11432 Cosmo Court pet-friendly?
No, 11432 Cosmo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11432 Cosmo Court offer parking?
No, 11432 Cosmo Court does not offer parking.
Does 11432 Cosmo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11432 Cosmo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11432 Cosmo Court have a pool?
No, 11432 Cosmo Court does not have a pool.
Does 11432 Cosmo Court have accessible units?
No, 11432 Cosmo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11432 Cosmo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11432 Cosmo Court has units with dishwashers.
