11432 Cosmo Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Warren Township; this home offers 3,220 sq ft of comfortable living space. This home has a separate living room and great room with fireplace. Large kitchen has ample storage space, center island, pantry, and all major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Large in-law suite has downstairs master bedroom with full bath and an upstairs loft. The other side of the home has another 4 great sized bedrooms and full bath. This home is sure to impress!