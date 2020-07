Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Stringtown Neighborhood on the west side of Indy is a great starter home and just minutes from downtown! Although there is not central air conditioning, you can enjoy new hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and washer dryer connections! CALL NOW to schedule a tour and take advantage of our monthly special of $705 rent. Recently reduced from $715.



