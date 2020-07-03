All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1142 S Reisner St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1142 S Reisner St
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:26 PM

1142 S Reisner St

1142 South Reisner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1142 South Reisner Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f9c2da019 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 S Reisner St have any available units?
1142 S Reisner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1142 S Reisner St currently offering any rent specials?
1142 S Reisner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 S Reisner St pet-friendly?
No, 1142 S Reisner St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1142 S Reisner St offer parking?
No, 1142 S Reisner St does not offer parking.
Does 1142 S Reisner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 S Reisner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 S Reisner St have a pool?
No, 1142 S Reisner St does not have a pool.
Does 1142 S Reisner St have accessible units?
No, 1142 S Reisner St does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 S Reisner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 S Reisner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 S Reisner St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 S Reisner St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College