11324 Water Birch Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

11324 Water Birch Drive

11324 Water Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11324 Water Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS AND REDUCED MONTHLY RENT!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH THIS REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 15 MONTH LEASE!!! Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom plus Loft two story home! On the Second Level, The master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and is light, bright and open. The Additional 2 bedrooms have Ceiling Fans and share a Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Cozy Loft is perfect for an office, kids playroom, tv room and more! Main Level has Living Room with Large Windows facing the back of the Home bringing lots of light. Kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, pantry and all appliances included! Bright Dining area with Ceiling Fan has Sliding Glass Doors to the Patio and overlooks the back yard. Stunning hardwood floors on the main level and plush carpeting on the second story. Large deck in back yard for those great summer cook outs and to enjoy good times with family and friends throughout the seasons. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes. Conveniently located to shopping, schools and more! Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer!

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 Water Birch Drive have any available units?
11324 Water Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 Water Birch Drive have?
Some of 11324 Water Birch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 Water Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11324 Water Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 Water Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11324 Water Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11324 Water Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11324 Water Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 11324 Water Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11324 Water Birch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 Water Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 11324 Water Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11324 Water Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 11324 Water Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 Water Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11324 Water Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
