11324 Water Birch Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS AND REDUCED MONTHLY RENT!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH THIS REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 15 MONTH LEASE!!! Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom plus Loft two story home! On the Second Level, The master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and is light, bright and open. The Additional 2 bedrooms have Ceiling Fans and share a Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Cozy Loft is perfect for an office, kids playroom, tv room and more! Main Level has Living Room with Large Windows facing the back of the Home bringing lots of light. Kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, pantry and all appliances included! Bright Dining area with Ceiling Fan has Sliding Glass Doors to the Patio and overlooks the back yard. Stunning hardwood floors on the main level and plush carpeting on the second story. Large deck in back yard for those great summer cook outs and to enjoy good times with family and friends throughout the seasons. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes. Conveniently located to shopping, schools and more! Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer!



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.