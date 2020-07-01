All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

Location

1128 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/06/20 (317) 790-8699 - *Furnished options available* Leases available starting March 6!

Live just blocks from all Fountain Square and Fletcher Place have to offer (Thunderbird, Upland Brewing, Milktooth, Hotel Tango, etc), the Cultural Trail and the new Red Line - you will never run out of things to do!

Easy commute to work for Salesforce, Lily, etc. Feature three ample bedrooms and two full baths, this home maintains its historical charm with all the modern updates for you to move right in!

Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Spencer at 317-790-8699 or email spencer@platcollective.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5526913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
1128 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 1128 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Fletcher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
No, 1128 Fletcher Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Fletcher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 1128 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1128 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Fletcher Avenue has units with dishwashers.

