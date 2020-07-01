1128 Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 03/06/20 (317) 790-8699 - *Furnished options available* Leases available starting March 6!



Live just blocks from all Fountain Square and Fletcher Place have to offer (Thunderbird, Upland Brewing, Milktooth, Hotel Tango, etc), the Cultural Trail and the new Red Line - you will never run out of things to do!



Easy commute to work for Salesforce, Lily, etc. Feature three ample bedrooms and two full baths, this home maintains its historical charm with all the modern updates for you to move right in!



Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Spencer at 317-790-8699 or email spencer@platcollective.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5526913)