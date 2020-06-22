All apartments in Indianapolis
11122 Steelwater Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11122 Steelwater Court

11122 Steelewater Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11122 Steelewater Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Amazing opportunity with this truly stunning newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. There is plenty of room to spread out in either the living room or separate great room. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, white cabinets, and will come with all major kitchen appliances upon move in. Upstairs offers 4 great sized bedrooms and the master bedroom features its own full en suite master bathroom and large closet. Backyard is completely fenced in and great for summer get togethers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11122 Steelwater Court have any available units?
11122 Steelwater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11122 Steelwater Court currently offering any rent specials?
11122 Steelwater Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11122 Steelwater Court pet-friendly?
No, 11122 Steelwater Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 11122 Steelwater Court offer parking?
No, 11122 Steelwater Court does not offer parking.
Does 11122 Steelwater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11122 Steelwater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11122 Steelwater Court have a pool?
No, 11122 Steelwater Court does not have a pool.
Does 11122 Steelwater Court have accessible units?
No, 11122 Steelwater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11122 Steelwater Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11122 Steelwater Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11122 Steelwater Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11122 Steelwater Court does not have units with air conditioning.
