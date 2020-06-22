11122 Steelwater Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Amazing opportunity with this truly stunning newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. This home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. There is plenty of room to spread out in either the living room or separate great room. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, white cabinets, and will come with all major kitchen appliances upon move in. Upstairs offers 4 great sized bedrooms and the master bedroom features its own full en suite master bathroom and large closet. Backyard is completely fenced in and great for summer get togethers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.