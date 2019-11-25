All apartments in Indianapolis
1109 N Parker Ave
1109 N Parker Ave

1109 North Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1109 North Parker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc6bf54094 ---- Interior features a living room, dining area, AC, kitchen with range & fridge, all bedrooms and common areas are carpeted throughout. Exterior features a covered porch, mature trees & off street parking in the back. Schedule an appointment! Apply today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 N Parker Ave have any available units?
1109 N Parker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 N Parker Ave have?
Some of 1109 N Parker Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 N Parker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1109 N Parker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 N Parker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 N Parker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1109 N Parker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1109 N Parker Ave offers parking.
Does 1109 N Parker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 N Parker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 N Parker Ave have a pool?
No, 1109 N Parker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1109 N Parker Ave have accessible units?
No, 1109 N Parker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 N Parker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 N Parker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

