Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

110 East Washington Street

110 East Washington Street · (317) 501-5354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
MOVE IN READY!!!...IN THE HEART OF INDY...Walk to all of Indy's best eateries and sites; the Circle, Circle Center Mall AND MUCH MORE!.. Open floor plan with a view, beautiful hardwoods throughout, FRPLC, gourmet kitchen with gas cooking, granite surfaces and the very best finishes throughout!...Gar parking just through a connecting door in the lobby..ALL APPL. INCL. WASHER & DRYER..AND..3 FLAT SCREEN TVS IN LIVG RM AND BOTH BEDROOMS AS WELL!!!..Only bills are electricity, gas cooking/fireplace and cable...PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE...HEAT AND AIR AT NO CHARGE TO OCCUPANT!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 East Washington Street have any available units?
110 East Washington Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 East Washington Street have?
Some of 110 East Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 East Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 East Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 110 East Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 East Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 110 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 East Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 110 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 110 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 East Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
