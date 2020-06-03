110 East Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking lobby

MOVE IN READY!!!...IN THE HEART OF INDY...Walk to all of Indy's best eateries and sites; the Circle, Circle Center Mall AND MUCH MORE!.. Open floor plan with a view, beautiful hardwoods throughout, FRPLC, gourmet kitchen with gas cooking, granite surfaces and the very best finishes throughout!...Gar parking just through a connecting door in the lobby..ALL APPL. INCL. WASHER & DRYER..AND..3 FLAT SCREEN TVS IN LIVG RM AND BOTH BEDROOMS AS WELL!!!..Only bills are electricity, gas cooking/fireplace and cable...PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE...HEAT AND AIR AT NO CHARGE TO OCCUPANT!!!!!