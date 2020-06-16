10954 SNOWDROP Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft; this stunning home offers 2,662 sq ft of comfortable living space! Home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. Downstairs has an open floor plan with large living room, great room with fireplace, and eat in kitchen. You will love the kitchen with its gorgeous granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and beautiful white cabinets. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms with a loft. Spacious master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities and large closet. This home will be sure to impress!