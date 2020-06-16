All apartments in Indianapolis
10954 SNOWDROP Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10954 SNOWDROP Way

10954 Snowdrop Way · No Longer Available
Location

10954 Snowdrop Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Meticulously updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft; this stunning home offers 2,662 sq ft of comfortable living space! Home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint.  Downstairs has an open floor plan with large living room, great room with fireplace, and eat in kitchen.  You will love the kitchen with its gorgeous granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and beautiful white cabinets.  Kitchen appliances provided upon move in.  Upstairs features 4 bedrooms with a loft.  Spacious master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities and large closet.  This home will be sure to impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10954 SNOWDROP Way have any available units?
10954 SNOWDROP Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10954 SNOWDROP Way have?
Some of 10954 SNOWDROP Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10954 SNOWDROP Way currently offering any rent specials?
10954 SNOWDROP Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10954 SNOWDROP Way pet-friendly?
No, 10954 SNOWDROP Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10954 SNOWDROP Way offer parking?
Yes, 10954 SNOWDROP Way offers parking.
Does 10954 SNOWDROP Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10954 SNOWDROP Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10954 SNOWDROP Way have a pool?
No, 10954 SNOWDROP Way does not have a pool.
Does 10954 SNOWDROP Way have accessible units?
No, 10954 SNOWDROP Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10954 SNOWDROP Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10954 SNOWDROP Way has units with dishwashers.
