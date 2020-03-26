All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 8 2019

10847 Kilworth Court

10847 Kilworth Court · No Longer Available
Location

10847 Kilworth Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **

Spacious 2-story in Lawrence Township off 38th & German Church on a Cul-de-Sac. Home features new carpet and new laminate flooring. Living Room, large family room with woodburning fireplace opening up to eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a pantry. The master suite includes a jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Pets Negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10847 Kilworth Court have any available units?
10847 Kilworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10847 Kilworth Court have?
Some of 10847 Kilworth Court's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10847 Kilworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
10847 Kilworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10847 Kilworth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10847 Kilworth Court is pet friendly.
Does 10847 Kilworth Court offer parking?
No, 10847 Kilworth Court does not offer parking.
Does 10847 Kilworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10847 Kilworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10847 Kilworth Court have a pool?
No, 10847 Kilworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 10847 Kilworth Court have accessible units?
No, 10847 Kilworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10847 Kilworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10847 Kilworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
