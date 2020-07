Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/258fdbe084 ---- Bike to IUPUI and everything downtown has to offer. This is a freshly rehabbed 2 bedroom home with a 2 car garage. Large and peaceful fenced in lot. Comes with stove, fridge and washer/dryer hook ups. Unlike our other listings this one requires a good credit score. Please text (317 )397-1300 to schedule a showing.