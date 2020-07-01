10746 Snowdrop Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This gorgeous property has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 4 beautiful bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,872 sq/ft of luxurious living space!! The kitchen has an ample amount of both cabinet and counter top space perfect for the cook of the home, and a 2 car garage for our ever changing Indiana weather. It also has a large backyard perfect for warm weather entertainment. Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long! Call today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.