Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10746 Snowdrop Way
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:17 PM

10746 Snowdrop Way

10746 Snowdrop Way · No Longer Available
Location

10746 Snowdrop Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This gorgeous property has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 4 beautiful bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,872 sq/ft of luxurious living space!! The kitchen has an ample amount of both cabinet and counter top space perfect for the cook of the home, and a 2 car garage for our ever changing Indiana weather. It also has a large backyard perfect for warm weather entertainment. Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long! Call today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10746 Snowdrop Way have any available units?
10746 Snowdrop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10746 Snowdrop Way currently offering any rent specials?
10746 Snowdrop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10746 Snowdrop Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10746 Snowdrop Way is pet friendly.
Does 10746 Snowdrop Way offer parking?
Yes, 10746 Snowdrop Way offers parking.
Does 10746 Snowdrop Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10746 Snowdrop Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10746 Snowdrop Way have a pool?
No, 10746 Snowdrop Way does not have a pool.
Does 10746 Snowdrop Way have accessible units?
No, 10746 Snowdrop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10746 Snowdrop Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10746 Snowdrop Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10746 Snowdrop Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10746 Snowdrop Way does not have units with air conditioning.

