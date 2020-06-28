All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10706 Sterling Apple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10706 Sterling Apple Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:01 PM

10706 Sterling Apple Drive

10706 Sterling Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10706 Sterling Apple Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply today! 317-793-3770

This beautiful 2 story home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Opening up to a large L-shaped living room that leads you into the spacious kitchen. Lots of cabinets, separate dining space, and a breakfast bar. Each room has a large closet. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and a full bathroom including his/hers sinks a soak tub and a shower. 2 car electric garage. Very low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 1160 sq ft.

Visit: www.rentconrex.com for full inventory!

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $40.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT
1. 2.75 times rent amount
2. Credit Score of 570 or higher one month
security deposit.
3. Credit score between 569 to 530 is 2 month
security deposit.
4. Credit score is below 530, is automatic denial.
5. No recent judgments, evictions or
felony within the last 5 years.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10706 Sterling Apple Drive have any available units?
10706 Sterling Apple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10706 Sterling Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10706 Sterling Apple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10706 Sterling Apple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10706 Sterling Apple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10706 Sterling Apple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10706 Sterling Apple Drive offers parking.
Does 10706 Sterling Apple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10706 Sterling Apple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10706 Sterling Apple Drive have a pool?
No, 10706 Sterling Apple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10706 Sterling Apple Drive have accessible units?
No, 10706 Sterling Apple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10706 Sterling Apple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10706 Sterling Apple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10706 Sterling Apple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10706 Sterling Apple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College