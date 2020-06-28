10706 Sterling Apple Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 story home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Opening up to a large L-shaped living room that leads you into the spacious kitchen. Lots of cabinets, separate dining space, and a breakfast bar. Each room has a large closet. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and a full bathroom including his/hers sinks a soak tub and a shower. 2 car electric garage. Very low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 1160 sq ft.



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT

1. 2.75 times rent amount

2. Credit Score of 570 or higher one month

security deposit.

3. Credit score between 569 to 530 is 2 month

security deposit.

4. Credit score is below 530, is automatic denial.

5. No recent judgments, evictions or

felony within the last 5 years.

