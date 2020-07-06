All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10423 Starview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10423 Starview Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10423 Starview Court

10423 Starview Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10423 Starview Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FREE RENT: Apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE. Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, offering plenty of counter top and cabinets for the cook of the home. This rear fenced in home sits on a cul de-sac with a large wooded lot. Winter is fast approaching, take advantage of have a 2 car garage home. Don't delay as this home will lease quickly! Apply today!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10423 Starview Court have any available units?
10423 Starview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10423 Starview Court currently offering any rent specials?
10423 Starview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10423 Starview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10423 Starview Court is pet friendly.
Does 10423 Starview Court offer parking?
Yes, 10423 Starview Court offers parking.
Does 10423 Starview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10423 Starview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10423 Starview Court have a pool?
No, 10423 Starview Court does not have a pool.
Does 10423 Starview Court have accessible units?
No, 10423 Starview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10423 Starview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10423 Starview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10423 Starview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10423 Starview Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College