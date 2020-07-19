All apartments in Indianapolis
10328 Woodhaven Circle

10328 Woodhaven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10328 Woodhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful home on a large cul-de-sac lot is located in Sheffield Woods community! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a family room with a cozy brick fireplace. Just five minutes to I-70 access!
Rental Insurance required.

Pets Accepted: pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

