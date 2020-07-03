10252 Ironway Drive

Amenities

This charming home on the East side of Indianapolis, IN offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Features include 2 full living areas, a bonus room, pond access from the back yard, vinyl and tile floors, carpeting, fireplace, kitchen equipped with all black appliances, vaulted ceilings, and much more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.