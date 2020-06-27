10227 Ridgefield Drive

Amenities

This three bedroom ranch styled home offers a versatile floor plan.The living room has profesionally installed flooring that is easy to clean and maintain and the kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters, ample cabinet space, and an appliance package. The family room can also serve as a dining room and features a set of French doors leading to the backyard and patio. As a bonus, the spacious backyard is completely fenced! In addition to all this, the home offers a convenient, attached one car garage!