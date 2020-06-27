All apartments in Indianapolis
10227 Ridgefield Drive

10227 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10227 Ridgefield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom ranch styled home offers a versatile floor plan.The living room has profesionally installed flooring that is easy to clean and maintain and the kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters, ample cabinet space, and an appliance package. The family room can also serve as a dining room and features a set of French doors leading to the backyard and patio. As a bonus, the spacious backyard is completely fenced! In addition to all this, the home offers a convenient, attached one car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10227 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
10227 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10227 Ridgefield Drive have?
Some of 10227 Ridgefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10227 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10227 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10227 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10227 Ridgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10227 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10227 Ridgefield Drive offers parking.
Does 10227 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10227 Ridgefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10227 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
No, 10227 Ridgefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10227 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 10227 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10227 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10227 Ridgefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
