10225 Park Stream Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2-story home located on the East side of Indianapolis, IN has 4 beds and 2.5 baths and is move-in ready today! Step in to the inviting great-room which showcases vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace with a white mantel. It flows straight into the eating area and the kitchen, which features plenty of cabinet and countertop space and all black high efficiency appliances. The French-doors lead you out to the wooden deck and fenced in backyard that would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.