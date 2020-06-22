All apartments in Indianapolis
10225 Park Stream Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10225 Park Stream Drive

10225 Park Stream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10225 Park Stream Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Park Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story home located on the East side of Indianapolis, IN has 4 beds and 2.5 baths and is move-in ready today! Step in to the inviting great-room which showcases vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace with a white mantel. It flows straight into the eating area and the kitchen, which features plenty of cabinet and countertop space and all black high efficiency appliances. The French-doors lead you out to the wooden deck and fenced in backyard that would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 Park Stream Drive have any available units?
10225 Park Stream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10225 Park Stream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Park Stream Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Park Stream Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 Park Stream Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10225 Park Stream Drive offer parking?
No, 10225 Park Stream Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10225 Park Stream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10225 Park Stream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Park Stream Drive have a pool?
No, 10225 Park Stream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10225 Park Stream Drive have accessible units?
No, 10225 Park Stream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Park Stream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10225 Park Stream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10225 Park Stream Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10225 Park Stream Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
