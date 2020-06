Amenities

EAST SIDE 3BR RECENTLY UPDATED! This updated ranch home is tucked away near the end of Ridgefield Drive, across from Finish Line Corporate offices and convenient to shopping and dining. Home includes new wood-look vinyl flooring throughout living rooms and bedrooms, two-toned paint, and mini-blinds. Eat-in kitchen includes tile flooring, range, range-hood fan, refrigerator, double sinks and lots of cabinets. 1-car attached garage. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.