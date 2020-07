Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Tucked away only 10 minutes south of Downtown Indianapolis, this country-style gem sits on an acre. Perfect for having peace and quiet and being close to the city as well. Welcoming fully furnished home with an open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is completely remodeled with new paint, new appliances, new laminate wood floor, and new carpet in the bedrooms.

Square footage is estimated.