All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10153 Lawnhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10153 Lawnhaven Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:36 AM

10153 Lawnhaven Drive

10153 Lawnhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10153 Lawnhaven Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2 bath, 2,566 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10153 Lawnhaven Drive have any available units?
10153 Lawnhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10153 Lawnhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10153 Lawnhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10153 Lawnhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10153 Lawnhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10153 Lawnhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 10153 Lawnhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10153 Lawnhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10153 Lawnhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10153 Lawnhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 10153 Lawnhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10153 Lawnhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 10153 Lawnhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10153 Lawnhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10153 Lawnhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10153 Lawnhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10153 Lawnhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College