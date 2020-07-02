1015 North Grant Avenue

Amenities

garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! Just five minutes to Beholder, Circle City Industrial Complex (Centerpoint Brewing, 8th Street Distillery), and the incoming Bottleworks District! Head five minutes the other direction and find yourself in the heart of Irvington (Strange Bird, Jockamo's, The Mug, etc.)! This carriage house boasts tons of natural daylight in your living space and bedrooms. Endless possibilities on this one. Don't miss this incredible value. Won't last long!



Additional STORAGE SPACE available and a GARAGE SPOT for additional fees. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!