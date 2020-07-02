All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1015 North Grant Avenue

1015 N Grant Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1015 N Grant Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! Just five minutes to Beholder, Circle City Industrial Complex (Centerpoint Brewing, 8th Street Distillery), and the incoming Bottleworks District! Head five minutes the other direction and find yourself in the heart of Irvington (Strange Bird, Jockamo's, The Mug, etc.)! This carriage house boasts tons of natural daylight in your living space and bedrooms. Endless possibilities on this one. Don't miss this incredible value. Won't last long!

Additional STORAGE SPACE available and a GARAGE SPOT for additional fees. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
1015 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1015 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1015 North Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1015 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1015 North Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 1015 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 North Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 North Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 North Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

