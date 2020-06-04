1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3

1005 North Pershing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Near Westside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 2BR/1BA located on the west side of Indy - This apartment has been completely remodeled. Beautiful luxury vinyl flooring and large rooms. This is in a 4-Plex all brick building. Each unit has its own front and back door with all separate metered utilities. Section 8 applicants are welcome. Please call 317-259-1500 to set a showing.
(RLNE5428970)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
