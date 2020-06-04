All apartments in Indianapolis
1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3

1005 North Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1005 North Pershing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 2BR/1BA located on the west side of Indy - This apartment has been completely remodeled. Beautiful luxury vinyl flooring and large rooms. This is in a 4-Plex all brick building. Each unit has its own front and back door with all separate metered utilities. Section 8 applicants are welcome. Please call 317-259-1500 to set a showing.

(RLNE5428970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 have any available units?
1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 offer parking?
No, 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 N Pershing Ave, Unit #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

