1001 N Delaware St Apt

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8984dfc053 ---- City living at it\'s finest! Don\'t miss the opportunity to view this gorgeous updated 2-bedroom apartment with a stunning view of the Indy skyline and tons of sunlight! Instant access to downtown, Mass Ave, IUPUI, shopping, restaurants and more! Laundry facility and parking lot on-site. Water, sewer and trash included. Close proximity to I-65 and I-70. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Call/text 317-315-1003 to schedule an appointment. Breed & weight restrictions apply. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24-48 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18 (This unit is on the first floor) Blinds Wood Flooring