1001 N Delaware St Apt
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:50 PM

1001 N Delaware St Apt

1001 N Delaware St · No Longer Available
Location

1001 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8984dfc053 ---- City living at it\'s finest! Don\'t miss the opportunity to view this gorgeous updated 2-bedroom apartment with a stunning view of the Indy skyline and tons of sunlight! Instant access to downtown, Mass Ave, IUPUI, shopping, restaurants and more! Laundry facility and parking lot on-site. Water, sewer and trash included. Close proximity to I-65 and I-70. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Call/text 317-315-1003 to schedule an appointment. Breed & weight restrictions apply. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24-48 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18 (This unit is on the first floor) Blinds Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 N Delaware St Apt have any available units?
1001 N Delaware St Apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 N Delaware St Apt have?
Some of 1001 N Delaware St Apt's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 N Delaware St Apt currently offering any rent specials?
1001 N Delaware St Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 N Delaware St Apt pet-friendly?
No, 1001 N Delaware St Apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1001 N Delaware St Apt offer parking?
Yes, 1001 N Delaware St Apt offers parking.
Does 1001 N Delaware St Apt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 N Delaware St Apt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 N Delaware St Apt have a pool?
No, 1001 N Delaware St Apt does not have a pool.
Does 1001 N Delaware St Apt have accessible units?
No, 1001 N Delaware St Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 N Delaware St Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 N Delaware St Apt does not have units with dishwashers.

