Avon, IN
10444 Kensington Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10444 Kensington Way

10444 Kensington Way · No Longer Available
Location

10444 Kensington Way, Avon, IN 46234

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, 3,300 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood, vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10444 Kensington Way have any available units?
10444 Kensington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 10444 Kensington Way have?
Some of 10444 Kensington Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10444 Kensington Way currently offering any rent specials?
10444 Kensington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10444 Kensington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10444 Kensington Way is pet friendly.
Does 10444 Kensington Way offer parking?
Yes, 10444 Kensington Way offers parking.
Does 10444 Kensington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10444 Kensington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10444 Kensington Way have a pool?
No, 10444 Kensington Way does not have a pool.
Does 10444 Kensington Way have accessible units?
No, 10444 Kensington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10444 Kensington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10444 Kensington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10444 Kensington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10444 Kensington Way does not have units with air conditioning.

