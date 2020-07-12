Apartment List
118 Apartments for rent in Avon, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
10 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
6863 Merritt Ridge Way
6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2226 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
Results within 1 mile of Avon
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4164 Galena Drive
4164 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Shagbark Drive
639 Shagbark Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1114 sqft
Fabulous Condo in Plainfield, IN Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2382 Westmere Drive
2382 Westmere Drive, Plainfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2073 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
5890 Aho Drive
5890 Aho Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1627 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4452 Redcliff North Lane
4452 Redcliff South Lane, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1304 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
8847 Himebaugh Lane
8847 Himebaugh Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1758 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1396 Brigade Circle
1396 Brigade Circle, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1386 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups and is freshly painted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2940 Armaugh Drive
2940 Armaugh Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1533 sqft
Beautiful Home Conveniently Located Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1064 Halifax Lane
1064 Halifax Court, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1244 sqft
Home Conveniently Located in Hunt Wick Subdivision Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Garden City
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Speedway
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$867
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Speedway
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Speedway
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,093
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
City Guide for Avon, IN

Avon, Indiana: "The Best Unknown City in America".

Although it's located less than 10 miles west of the bustling Circle City Center of Indianapolis, this quaint little town in suburbia is home to only around 7,000 inhabitants. Unincorporated until 1995, the town of Avon is currently experiencing a population explosion. While it has grown significantly over the past 10 years, Avon, Indiana has not lost its small town appeal. Featuring convenient city living combined with stress-free, open air rural areas, Avon, Indiana is ideal for many reasons. Its pastoral countryside areas are just a short drive away from Indianapolis, an easy commute. With the qualities of a small-town Midwestern suburb, Avon is a great place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Avon, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

