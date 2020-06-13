/
accessible apartments
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Avon, IN
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
13 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Results within 1 mile of Avon
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Key Meadows
19 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Speedway
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1421 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aspen Ridge
2 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Results within 10 miles of Avon
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Mars Hill
Contact for Availability
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated September 7 at 08:49pm
Contact for Availability
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$605
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
A charming, low-rise community with ample green space. Pet-friendly. Near I-70 and I-465. On-site play area, community center, and emergency maintenance. Spacious interiors with cafe-style balconies.
