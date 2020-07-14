All apartments in Avon
Find more places like Satori Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
Satori Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Satori Flats

129 Satori Parkway · (317) 827-7697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN 46123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02211 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 07210 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 03202 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08306 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 09307 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 09201 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Satori Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bocce court
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
When you live at Satori Flats, excitement is right around the corner. Located just minutes from major retail shopping centers, downtown Indianapolis, and the airport, Satori Flats is perfect for anyone who wants to live near it all. Featuring brand new 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans along with first-class amenities, Satori Flats is designed to raise standards and exceed expectations for life in Avon.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: $200 up to One month's rent - based on Credit/rental history
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $20/Monthly
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds - See Leasing office
Parking Details: Open Parking Lot, Detached, and Semi Attached Parking Options. Other. Surface, Attached and Semi-attached garages. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Additional Storage for Rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Satori Flats have any available units?
Satori Flats has 11 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Satori Flats have?
Some of Satori Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Satori Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Satori Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Satori Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Satori Flats is pet friendly.
Does Satori Flats offer parking?
Yes, Satori Flats offers parking.
Does Satori Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Satori Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Satori Flats have a pool?
Yes, Satori Flats has a pool.
Does Satori Flats have accessible units?
No, Satori Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Satori Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Satori Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does Satori Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Satori Flats has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Satori Flats?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms
Avon Apartments with GymAvon Apartments with Pool
Avon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity