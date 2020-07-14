Satori Flats

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: $200 up to One month's rent - based on Credit/rental history
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $20/Monthly
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds - See Leasing office
Parking Details: Open Parking Lot, Detached, and Semi Attached Parking Options. Other. Surface, Attached and Semi-attached garages. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Additional Storage for Rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.