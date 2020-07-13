/
pet friendly apartments
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Avon, IN
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
6863 Merritt Ridge Way
6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2226 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
8429 Catchfly Drive
8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2074 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
Results within 1 mile of Avon
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5890 Aho Drive
5890 Aho Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1627 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
254 Fenster Drive
254 Fenster Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1640 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2. bathrooms, and 1640 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room and a cook-friendly kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1396 Brigade Circle
1396 Brigade Circle, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1386 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups and is freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
14 Units Available
Garden City
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$945
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,093
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Speedway
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$867
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Speedway
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Speedway
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
West Park
1225 West Park Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming place to call home with a grilling area, pool, rec room, and carport. On-site playground available. Homes include washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage, and efficient appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$796
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Garden City
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
