89 Apartments for rent in Avon, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti...
16 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
18 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
13 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.

1 Unit Available
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.

1 Unit Available
8074 Sydney Lane
8074 Sydney Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Great Ranch providing 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings.

1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.

1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 Unit Available
6947 Wilmot Lane
6947 Wilmot Lane, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3669 sqft
Immaculate home featuring over 3500 sq ft of space at GREAT Location on a corner lot available for RENT starting June 1st 2020!!. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large loft with 2 car garage .
Results within 1 mile of Avon
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.

1 Unit Available
8375 East County Road 100 N
8375 E County Road 100 N, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1382 sqft
Sorry, this is a "no pet allowed home". Newer home. Step into the large entry. Home has 9' ceilings & nice laminate flooring in all areas of the home except the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
19 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$777
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
12 Units Available
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$704
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
14 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$871
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
25 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
2 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
3 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
City Guide for Avon, IN

Avon, Indiana: "The Best Unknown City in America".

Although it's located less than 10 miles west of the bustling Circle City Center of Indianapolis, this quaint little town in suburbia is home to only around 7,000 inhabitants. Unincorporated until 1995, the town of Avon is currently experiencing a population explosion. While it has grown significantly over the past 10 years, Avon, Indiana has not lost its small town appeal. Featuring convenient city living combined with stress-free, open air rural areas, Avon, Indiana is ideal for many reasons. Its pastoral countryside areas are just a short drive away from Indianapolis, an easy commute. With the qualities of a small-town Midwestern suburb, Avon is a great place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Avon, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Avon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

