89 Apartments for rent in Avon, IN with balcony

Avon, Indiana: "The Best Unknown City in America".

Although it's located less than 10 miles west of the bustling Circle City Center of Indianapolis, this quaint little town in suburbia is home to only around 7,000 inhabitants. Unincorporated until 1995, the town of Avon is currently experiencing a population explosion. While it has grown significantly over the past 10 years, Avon, Indiana has not lost its small town appeal. Featuring convenient city living combined with stress-free, open air rural areas, Avon, Indiana is ideal for many reasons. Its pastoral countryside areas are just a short drive away from Indianapolis, an easy commute. With the qualities of a small-town Midwestern suburb, Avon is a great place to call home. See more