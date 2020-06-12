/
2 bedroom apartments
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avon, IN
16 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
13 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
19 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1105 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
1 Unit Available
4150 Galena Drive
4150 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1650 sqft
Hendricks County Condo with Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Aspen Ridge
2 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
4 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Garden City
12 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1030 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
25 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$916
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
18 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
13 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
7 Units Available
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1080 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Key Meadows
17 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Speedway
15 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1162 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1129 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Key Meadows
10 Units Available
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$939
1072 sqft
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
