3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avon, IN
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
8429 Catchfly Drive
8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2074 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2473 Foxtail Drive
2473 Foxtail Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2074 sqft
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
8074 Sydney Lane
8074 Sydney Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Great Ranch providing 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
6863 Merritt Ridge Way
6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
1 of 33
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6947 Wilmot Lane
6947 Wilmot Lane, Avon, IN
Immaculate home featuring over 3500 sq ft of space at GREAT Location on a corner lot available for RENT starting June 1st 2020!!. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large loft with 2 car garage .
Results within 1 mile of Avon
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8925 Lighthorse Drive
8925 Lighthorse Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2312 Westmere Drive
2312 Westmere Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1414 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1414 sqft
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8375 East County Road 100 N
8375 E County Road 100 N, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1382 sqft
Sorry, this is a "no pet allowed home". Newer home. Step into the large entry. Home has 9' ceilings & nice laminate flooring in all areas of the home except the bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
254 Fenster Drive
254 Fenster Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2. bathrooms, and 1640 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room and a cook-friendly kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8847 Himebaugh Lane
8847 Himebaugh Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1758 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Speedway
15 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$777
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Speedway
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
30 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1426 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
