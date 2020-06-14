41 Apartments for rent in Avon, IN with gym
1 of 50
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 48
1 of 42
1 of 39
1 of 36
1 of 13
Avon, Indiana: "The Best Unknown City in America".
Although it's located less than 10 miles west of the bustling Circle City Center of Indianapolis, this quaint little town in suburbia is home to only around 7,000 inhabitants. Unincorporated until 1995, the town of Avon is currently experiencing a population explosion. While it has grown significantly over the past 10 years, Avon, Indiana has not lost its small town appeal. Featuring convenient city living combined with stress-free, open air rural areas, Avon, Indiana is ideal for many reasons. Its pastoral countryside areas are just a short drive away from Indianapolis, an easy commute. With the qualities of a small-town Midwestern suburb, Avon is a great place to call home. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Avon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.