Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Avon, IN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Avon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
16 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$804
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Results within 1 mile of Avon
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
30 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1426 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Speedway
14 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Aspen Ridge
3 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$808
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$756
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Key Meadows
12 Units Available
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$704
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
25 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Key Meadows
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
City Guide for Avon, IN

Avon, Indiana: "The Best Unknown City in America".

Although it's located less than 10 miles west of the bustling Circle City Center of Indianapolis, this quaint little town in suburbia is home to only around 7,000 inhabitants. Unincorporated until 1995, the town of Avon is currently experiencing a population explosion. While it has grown significantly over the past 10 years, Avon, Indiana has not lost its small town appeal. Featuring convenient city living combined with stress-free, open air rural areas, Avon, Indiana is ideal for many reasons. Its pastoral countryside areas are just a short drive away from Indianapolis, an easy commute. With the qualities of a small-town Midwestern suburb, Avon is a great place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Avon, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Avon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

