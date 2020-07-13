All apartments in Avon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Avon Creek

291 Great Lakes Cir W · (317) 593-2307
Location

291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN 46123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

The Bay-1

$894

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

The Bay-2

$1,069

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

2 Bedrooms

The Jr. Brook-1

$1,009

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

The Cove-1

$1,035

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

The Brook-1

$1,045

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

The Falls-1

$1,232

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

The Falls-2

$1,432

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avon Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
trash valet
Avon Creek, located in beautiful Avon, Indiana, just west of Indianapolis, offers a unique opportunity to enhance your lifestyle. Escape into a friendly neighborhood where you will find it easy to reduce the stress and worries of life in the big city.
*All rent pricing is the starting rate.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 to full month rent
Additional: $20/month – Valet Trash Service; All residents to maintain liability insurance with a minimum of $300,000 in personal liability coverage during their residency. Customize/Upgrades: Stainless Steel Appliances + $50/month |Black Appliances + $20/month | Plank Flooring + $45/month | Accent Wall + $50 (specific colors).
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units; Detached garage: $99/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avon Creek have any available units?
Avon Creek offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $894, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,009, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,232. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Avon Creek have?
Some of Avon Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Avon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avon Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Avon Creek is pet friendly.
Does Avon Creek offer parking?
Yes, Avon Creek offers parking.
Does Avon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avon Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avon Creek have a pool?
Yes, Avon Creek has a pool.
Does Avon Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Avon Creek has accessible units.
Does Avon Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avon Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Avon Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avon Creek has units with air conditioning.
