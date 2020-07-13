Avon Creek

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 to full month rent
Additional: $20/month – Valet Trash Service; All residents to maintain liability insurance with a minimum of $300,000 in personal liability coverage during their residency. Customize/Upgrades: Stainless Steel Appliances + $50/month |Black Appliances + $20/month | Plank Flooring + $45/month | Accent Wall + $50 (specific colors).
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units; Detached garage: $99/month