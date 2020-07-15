11 Apartments For Rent Near Judson University

/
39 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,169
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
33 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
9 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
100 E Chicago St - 703
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING views of Downtown Elgin and the Fox River Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters Brand New Black Appliances with Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove and Micro-hood In Unit Laundry Brand New
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
50 S. Grove Ave #514
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath unit on 5th floor with balcony overlooking the river. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living room.
1 Unit Available
Century Oaks
1012 Meadow Ln
1012 Meadow Lane, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful well maintained 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Ranch with everything you can ask for located in a great neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
908 High St
908 High Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 2 Bdr House - Wing Park Neighborhood - Property Id: 118386 Remodeled unfurnished house for rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath., front room, remodeled kitchen, dining room, family room, partial basement with laundry with access to 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1171 Lawrence Avenue
1171 Lawrence Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1103 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Elgin
472 North Spring Street
472 North Spring Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom apartment in Elgin historic district - second floor of 2-flat. New kitchen and bathroom with new cabinets, appliances, flooring, and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
520 Lawrence Ave Main floor
520 Lawrence Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
2br, very accesible and well located apartment - Property Id: 94161 Recently decorated w/spacious brand new kitchen, brand new appliances, clean basement and well located closed to Sherman Hospital, ECC, Grand Casino Victoria, The library and the
1 Unit Available
Gifford Park
307 North St
307 North Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Townhouse - Property Id: 315047 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315047 Property Id 315047 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912993)
