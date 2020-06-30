All apartments in Naperville
Whispering Trails Apartments
Whispering Trails Apartments

103 S Testa Dr · (630) 457-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
For a limited time take $500 off of your first month's rent OR $100 off each of your first 6 month's rent on select 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment homes!
Location

103 S Testa Dr, Naperville, IL 60540

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108104 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 129204 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 129303 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Trails Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Being one of the friendliest apartment communities in Naperville, IL you can surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes and thoughtful amenities. Located in Will-O-Way, Naperville, our property has easy access to public transportation and roadways such as Ogden Rd, Route 59, and Interstate 88, as well a bus and train station/Metra nearby. Whispering Trails is located in School Disctrict 203 and is just seconds from the shopping, dining and entertainment that downtown Naperville has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per adult
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $130 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $50 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Cats
rent: $35 for one, $50 for two
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking permit: $35 each.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Trails Apartments have any available units?
Whispering Trails Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does Whispering Trails Apartments have?
Some of Whispering Trails Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Trails Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Trails Apartments is offering the following rent specials: For a limited time take $500 off of your first month's rent OR $100 off each of your first 6 month's rent on select 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment homes!
Is Whispering Trails Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Trails Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Trails Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Trails Apartments offers parking.
Does Whispering Trails Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whispering Trails Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Trails Apartments have a pool?
No, Whispering Trails Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Whispering Trails Apartments have accessible units?
No, Whispering Trails Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Trails Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Trails Apartments has units with dishwashers.
