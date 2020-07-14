The Iroquois Club Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage internet access sauna

Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL. With multiple floor plans available, you are sure to find the perfect home for you and your family. Our luxury apartment community offers studio, one, and two bedroom homes with the finest amenities, such as stainless steel appliances and oversized closets.



Our pet-friendly apartment community is redefining luxury living in Naperville, IL. Energize your morning at our 24-hour fitness center, or get your heart racing at one of our two full-size tennis courts. Many residents enjoy the indoor pool and sauna, while others prefer spending their leisure time on the jogging trails. Appreciate the peace of mind provided by 24-hour maintenance and on-site management. Iroquois Club Apartments strive to offer the best luxury apartment homes in Naperville, IL!