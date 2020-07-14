All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like The Iroquois Club Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
The Iroquois Club Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

The Iroquois Club Apartments

1101 Iroquois Ave · (630) 250-5371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1419 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1319 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1117 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1308 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,555

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Iroquois Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
sauna
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL. With multiple floor plans available, you are sure to find the perfect home for you and your family. Our luxury apartment community offers studio, one, and two bedroom homes with the finest amenities, such as stainless steel appliances and oversized closets.

Our pet-friendly apartment community is redefining luxury living in Naperville, IL. Energize your morning at our 24-hour fitness center, or get your heart racing at one of our two full-size tennis courts. Many residents enjoy the indoor pool and sauna, while others prefer spending their leisure time on the jogging trails. Appreciate the peace of mind provided by 24-hour maintenance and on-site management. Iroquois Club Apartments strive to offer the best luxury apartment homes in Naperville, IL!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $450 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per home
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Parking Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Iroquois Club Apartments have any available units?
The Iroquois Club Apartments has 39 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Iroquois Club Apartments have?
Some of The Iroquois Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Iroquois Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Iroquois Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Iroquois Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Iroquois Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Iroquois Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Iroquois Club Apartments offers parking.
Does The Iroquois Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Iroquois Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Iroquois Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Iroquois Club Apartments has a pool.
Does The Iroquois Club Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Iroquois Club Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Iroquois Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Iroquois Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Iroquois Club Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL 60563
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road
Naperville, IL 60564
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr
Naperville, IL 60540
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St
Naperville, IL 60540
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive
Naperville, IL 60563
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity