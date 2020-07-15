/
University of St Francis
13 Apartments For Rent Near University of St Francis
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$968
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$840
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
873 sqft
Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Area
406 Nicholson Street
406 Nicholson Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom unit is just 2 blocks away from St. Francis College ideal for students. Available fully furnished only! Need only bring your toothbrush. Short term lease to run congruent with school year. Full kitchen, modern furniture and fixtures.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Fin Nuala Condominiums
216 Madison St
216 Madison Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
854 sqft
216 Madison St - Property Id: 234741 Close to hospital and high school. Great location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234741 Property Id 234741 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610687)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Area
313 North Wilcox Street
313 Wilcox St, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 313 North Wilcox Street in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1115 N Hickory St #1
1115 Hickory Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet - Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet. Well maintained. Washer and dryer hook ups available for tenant use in basement as well as storage.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
266 East Cass Street
266 Cass Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Rehabbed apartment on second floor. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Laminate floors, fresh paint, large rooms. No pets. No AC units provided. No washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Fin Nuala Condominiums
218 Madison Street
218 Madison Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Madison Street in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Raynor Hills Estates
1720 Marlboro Lane
1720 Marlboro Lane, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AVAILABLE 1 STORY, NO PETS, $40 NON REFUNDABLE FOR CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE IS GONE
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
407 Elmwood Ave.
407 Elmwood Avenue, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1392 sqft
407 Elmwood is a roomy 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house in Joliet. The house has plenty of living space between the large bedrooms and living & dining area. It also features updated bathrooms, full basement, fenced yard and 1st floor laundry.
