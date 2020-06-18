All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like 4224 Pond WIllow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
4224 Pond WIllow Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:23 AM

4224 Pond WIllow Road

4224 Pond Willow Road · (630) 770-4262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Ashwood Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4224 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL 60564
Ashwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan. The kitchen has a large granite island that seats 4, stainless steel appliances and modern furnishings. Large living/dining area with vaulted ceilings and two large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master suite has its own private bathroom and walk in closet with inserts. The laundry room is equipped with a full size washer and dryer and large utility sink. Your private entrance has a large open porch, and a private patio in back. The laundry room comes equipped with full size washer, dryer and utility sink. Each unit has its own private 2 car attached garage. 24 hour on site maintenance. Pet lovers welcome! Located in highly coveted #204 school district, and minutes away from shopping, theatres, and restaurants. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a simple carefree lifestyle at Ashwood Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Pond WIllow Road have any available units?
4224 Pond WIllow Road has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4224 Pond WIllow Road have?
Some of 4224 Pond WIllow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Pond WIllow Road currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Pond WIllow Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Pond WIllow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Pond WIllow Road is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Pond WIllow Road offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Pond WIllow Road does offer parking.
Does 4224 Pond WIllow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4224 Pond WIllow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Pond WIllow Road have a pool?
No, 4224 Pond WIllow Road does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Pond WIllow Road have accessible units?
No, 4224 Pond WIllow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Pond WIllow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4224 Pond WIllow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4224 Pond WIllow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4224 Pond WIllow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4224 Pond WIllow Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd
Naperville, IL 60563
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln
Naperville, IL 60540
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road
Naperville, IL 60564
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd
Naperville, IL 60504
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity