4224 Pond WIllow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

!!!MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan. The kitchen has a large granite island that seats 4, stainless steel appliances and modern furnishings. Large living/dining area with vaulted ceilings and two large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master suite has its own private bathroom and walk in closet with inserts. The laundry room is equipped with a full size washer and dryer and large utility sink. Your private entrance has a large open porch, and a private patio in back. The laundry room comes equipped with full size washer, dryer and utility sink. Each unit has its own private 2 car attached garage. 24 hour on site maintenance. Pet lovers welcome! Located in highly coveted #204 school district, and minutes away from shopping, theatres, and restaurants. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a simple carefree lifestyle at Ashwood Place.