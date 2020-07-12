/
ashwood park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 PM
198 Apartments for rent in Ashwood Park, Naperville, IL
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
4215 Pond Willow Road
4215 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL, 1 MONTHS RENT FREE!!! Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4137 Pond Willow Road
4137 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1370 sqft
END POND UNIT. Enjoy luxury ranch style living at it's finest. Live here and experience maintenance free living with a spacious and bright open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4205 Pond Willow Road
4205 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1370 sqft
ONLY 4 UNITS LEFT,COME AND VISIT BEFORE THEY'RE ALL GONE! APPLICATION FEE WAIVED THIS WEEKEND! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION Luxury ranch maintenance free style living at it's finest! No age Restriction! Spacious foyer welcomes you in.
Results within 1 mile of Ashwood Park
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3636 Birch Lane
3636 Birch Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2972 sqft
NEWER HOME FOR ONE YEAR RENTAL ONLY. NO PETS. BEAUTIFUL HOME IN NEWER COMMUNITY. DIST 204 SCHOOLS. 4BR/2.5 BATH HOME WITH LARGE KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. KITCHEN HAS AN ADJACENT WORK AREA. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
11674 LIBERTY Lane
11674 Liberty Lane, Plainfield, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4418 sqft
SPECTACULAR CUSTOM BUILT HOME BY STERLING BUILDERS IN NORTH PLAINFIELD.
Results within 5 miles of Ashwood Park
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
30 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
43 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
41 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
7 Units Available
Brittany Springs
2504 Bordeaux Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
Walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, conference room, playground, pool, and tennis court. Conveniently located off State Route 34. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
14 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
8 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2450 Frost Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 bath attached garage - Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2608 Charlestowne Lane
2608 Charlestowne Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,545
3329 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
500 Station Blvd
500 Station Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Looking to sublet a 1 bedroom/ 1bath in Naperville (in a 2b/2.5bath unit). This apartment is in a newly renovated complex, includes modern appliances and beautiful amenities (love the gym & pool).
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4043 MARBLE Court
4043 Marble Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
An ideal family home in a lovely neighborhood. This end unit townhome is the largest model in this subdivision. It has 3 bdrms (2 with walk-in closets), a spacious kitchen wth Maple cabinets, two & one-half baths and attached 2-car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2539 Eldorado Lane
2539 Eldorado Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1624 sqft
Largest Drake Model boasts 1624 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths duplex in desirable Woodlake subdivision. Cozy Family Room open to Kitchen, large Living/Dining Room, 9' ceilings on 1st floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4242 Central Park Ln
4242 Central Park Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
4242 Central Park Ln - Property Id: 309982 Recently updated, lots of lighting, premium blinds, close to shopping, Metra & highway. 204 school district. Kids park is at a walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1685 Town Center St
1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1320 sqft
Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown.
