All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 1616 Hinman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1616 Hinman Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

1616 Hinman Avenue

1616 Hinman Avenue · (847) 733-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Downtown Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1616 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
This modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Evanston features carpeted floors in the living areas, a dishwasher, a/c window units, heat included in the rent, and laundry in building. The apartment is conveniently located just minutes from the Davis St. CTA and Metra Stop, Whole Foods, and the Evanston Public Library. With a parking spot available for rent for $50 this apartment is available now for $1975. Please contact Apartment People in Evanston at 619 Grove St. (847)733-8800 to schedule a viewing today.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Hinman Avenue have any available units?
1616 Hinman Avenue has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Hinman Avenue have?
Some of 1616 Hinman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Hinman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Hinman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Hinman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Hinman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1616 Hinman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Hinman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1616 Hinman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Hinman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Hinman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1616 Hinman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Hinman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1616 Hinman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Hinman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Hinman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1616 Hinman Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
618 Hinman
618 Hinman Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
1620 Central
1620 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Main
847 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity