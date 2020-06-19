1616 Hinman Avenue

Amenities

This modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Evanston features carpeted floors in the living areas, a dishwasher, a/c window units, heat included in the rent, and laundry in building. The apartment is conveniently located just minutes from the Davis St. CTA and Metra Stop, Whole Foods, and the Evanston Public Library. With a parking spot available for rent for $50 this apartment is available now for $1975. Please contact Apartment People in Evanston at 619 Grove St. (847)733-8800 to schedule a viewing today.



Terms: One year lease