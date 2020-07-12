/
central street
402 Apartments for rent in Central Street, Evanston, IL
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
11 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1185 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Last updated June 26 at 03:48am
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Lincoln Street
1813 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Single family rental in excellent location by Central St. shopping, Metra, and local elementary and middle schools. Three bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Vintage charm throughout and tons of storage and laundry in basement.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Central Street
2710 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
FRESH & BRIGHT TOP FLOOR UNIT IN SMALL, 10-UNIT ELEVATOR BUILDING. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING AREA. MASTER WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW HIGH-EFFICIENCY WINDOWS.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1925 Harrison Street
1925 Harrison Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Available Now! Great location in the heart of Evanston and walking distance to Wilmette. Rent: $1,200 | Utilities included in rent: heat, storage, trash removal, & water.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
16 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,356
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,788
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,590
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1832 Dodge Ave
1832 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3bd/2bth all the PERKS of Condo Style Living in Evanston - Spacious is an understatement! This unit is 3bd/2bth with a large open living room, sun room that can be used a dining rm, den, office or a meditation rm the potential use is
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Linden ave
430 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 BED APARTMENT IN DESIRED WILMETTE - Property Id: 295481 LARGE 1 BED APARTMENT IN WILMETTE. WALK TO THE PURPLE LINE AND THE BEACH !!! HARDWOOD FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED MUST SEE !!! SORRY, NO DOGS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1242 Central
1242 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
Wilmette 3BR, 3BA, Townhouse you can have it all! - This spacious and bright townhome will have you living the good life. Walk to town, shops, school, library, and post office. Premium Wilmette location.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
829 Foster St
829 Foster Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
811 sqft
At 829 Foster Street, the apartments feature walk-in closets, air conditioning, wood flooring, shower/tub combinations and recently updated kitchens with a gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and new counter-tops and cupboards.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1940 Sherman Ave
1940 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,180
605 sqft
At 1940 Sherman Avenue, the apartments feature walk-in closets, air conditioning, new lighting, shower/tub combinations, and recently updated kitchens with a gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and new counter-tops. Visit www.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Maple Avenue
1720 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1720 Maple Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
807 CHURCH Street
807 Church Street, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
970 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA rental condo at the Art-Deco inspired Evanston Galleria.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9521 Kenneth Avenue
9521 Kenneth Avenue, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Recently updated. FRESH HARDWOOD look Vinyl floors, fresh paint, light fixtures and more. All SS Appliances with large Samsung Refrigerator. Great location, access to Skokie Swift, Old Orchard mall is less than 5 min drive.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1428 Wilmette Avenue
1428 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1500 sqft
This home is Located next to Earlywine Park and backs up to McKenzie Elementary School. Unit 1 features 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private deck that overlooks the park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2222 Grey Avenue
2222 Grey Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Grey Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
216 Central Park Avenue
216 Central Park Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2441 sqft
Blocks to town and train! This light and bright home located in Mckenzie Elementary boasts an open floor plan with newer eat-in kitchen and family room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2121 Foster Street
2121 Foster Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Nicely Rehabbed 1st floor unit. Clean, Quiet, Spacious move in ready.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10115 Old Orchard Court
10115 Old Orchard Court, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10115 Old Orchard Court in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!
