Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator dog grooming area doorman fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

The Lofts at River East was converted from a 1900's warehouse which supported Chicago's booming shipping industry. In the 1970's walls were installed, balconies were added and life at the Lofts began. Our lofts offer a lifestyle second to none from in-unit laundry to hard-wood flooring, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and more.



With 285 units and 74+ different floor plans, we'll help you find the perfect apartment to match your lifestyle.



Step outside your loft and into a world of convenience. Wander down to our Waterfront Lounge and enjoy a cup of coffee by the fire, take a personalized Peloton spin class in our Fitness Center, spend the evening grilling on our Skydeck, or stay in and watch a movie in our Screening Room. The Chicago Riverwalk, Navy Pier, Lakefront Path and the Magnificent Mile are all at your fingertips! Life has never felt so easy at the Lofts at River East.