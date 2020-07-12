/
/
/
west garfield park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
1274 Apartments for rent in West Garfield Park, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$710
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property's apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Some utilities are provided in the cost of rent. Just minutes from the Pulaski metro station and I-290.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4400 W Washington Blvd
4400 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
SPACIOUS MODERN 2 BEDROOM IN WEST GARFIELD PARK - Property Id: 314988 Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4400 W Washington St
4400 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
LARGE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN WEST GARFIELD PARK! - Property Id: 314934 Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Gladys Ave 2R
3832 West Gladys Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
West Garfield Park 1 bdrm apartment - Property Id: 267410 This rear second floor apartment includes one bedroom, a living room, dining room, and a modern kitchen. Conveniently located near the blue line and green line. Section 8 welcome.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3918 W Gladys Ave 3
3918 West Gladys Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
West Garfield Park 3 bdrms apt. on the 3rd Floor - Property Id: 253457 West Garfield apt includes three large bedrooms, a huge living room, dining room, modern kitchen, enclose porch and a bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
113 North KOSTNER Avenue
113 North Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
3 BEDROOM UNIT W PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE AVAILABLE NOW. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EAT IN KITCHEN, LAUNDRY IN BUILDING & MORE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NO SMOKING. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. APP FEE $40 PER PERSON OVER 18YRS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4015 West Lexington Street
4015 West Lexington Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
**LOOK AT THIS** Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment ready to move in. 2 blocks from the Blue Line and the 290 expressway. Hardwood floors, new windows and new appliances. Enjoy a luxurious apartment for cheap.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3835 West Lexington Street
3835 West Lexington Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Very nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath hardwood floor thru-out apartment. Section 8 Accepted.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
212 North Keeler Avenue
212 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 212 North Keeler Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
120 North Keeler Avenue
120 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Call today and schedule your appointment to view this spacious, quiet and secure unit in a brick vintage building in West Garfield Park near the blue line, I290 and the medical district.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4245 West Maypole Avenue
4245 West Maypole Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Nice, clean and spacious apartment, 3 bedrooms and 1bath, living room, dining room, and kitchen, hard wood flrs throughout. appliances included (fridge and stove). walking distance to green line.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4300 West Wilcox Street
4300 West Wilcox Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4300 West Wilcox Street in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 N Kostner Ave
110 North Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 2 BED IN WEST GARFIELD PARK - Property Id: 314896 Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being
Results within 1 mile of West Garfield Park
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of the Blue Line for access to the greater Chicago area. Units with hardwood floors, spacious living areas and free heat. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reasonably-priced one- and two-bedroom units with timeless hardwood flooring in vintage brick building. Near I-290 and bus station for convenient transportation options. Walkable neighborhood with several nearby restaurants. Close to schools, churches and library.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4906 W Iowa st 1
4906 West Iowa Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom Apartment, Austin - Property Id: 125659 Beautiful brand new apartment! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal living room and dining room. In unit washer/dryer parking space available for a fee.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
169 N Leclaire Ave
169 North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
HUGE CLOSETS IN 2 BEDROOM HOME NEAR CICERO - Property Id: 314991 Kick back and relax in your new SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being close to parks,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1542 S Ridgeway Ave 1R
1542 South Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
RIDGEWAY - Property Id: 243853 Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in North Lawndale. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4738 W Jackson Blvd 2
4738 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Jackson - Property Id: 243955 Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in West Garfield Park. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3455 W Jackson Blvd 2
3455 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
East Garfield Park 3 large bdrm apartment - Property Id: 195042 East Garfield Park apt includes three large bedrooms, a living room, dining room, modern kitchen,a sun room, and a bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3343 W Monroe
3343 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2200 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom + 4th room used as a Den or Office /1 Newly remodeled Bath in a Vintage Red Brick 2-Flat in The Hot East Garfield Park area in transition.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3810 West 13th (Pulaski)
3810 West 13th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3805 West Thomas St.
3805 West Thomas Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
CLEAN AND SPACIOUS 2 BED 1 BA RENOVATED UNIT IN HUMBOLDT PARK. 2 VERY SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM HAVE BOTH BEEN UPDATED WITH STYLISH TILE. PLENTY OF STREET PARKING AND READY TO MOVE IN.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILCicero, ILBerwyn, ILForest Park, ILRiver Forest, ILElmwood Park, ILHarwood Heights, IL