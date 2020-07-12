/
west englewood
541 Apartments for rent in West Englewood, Chicago, IL
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,295
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1729 sqft
New construction. 15 minutes from The Loop. Close to area amenities and ample natural space. On-site deck space, fitness area, green space, and pool. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, USB charging, and a washer and dryer.
6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F
6644 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Beds 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 308488 Beautiful, condo style 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in West Englewood.
1859 West 58th Street
1859 West 58th Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Stunning 2 floor apartment in the Englewood neighborhood. Spacious modern units with updated kitchens and baths. Refinished hardwood floors, separate living room/dining room.
7130 S Seeley St
7130 South Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Just Rehabbed! Modern Finishes! Single Family Home for Rent! This single family home is now available for rent. It has been recently rehabbed with beautiful, modern finishes. Stunning hardwood floors throughout.
7235 S. Marshfield Ave
7235 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home with a fenced in yard and 1 car garage.
6330 South Elizabeth Street
6330 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Beautiful rehabbed units from Top to Bottom. This unit comes complete with Stainless steel Appliances, Laminate floors throughout. Come see the best rehabbed unit in the area.
6501 South Justine Street - 2W
6501 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Stylish and completely gut-renovated and never lived in apartments located directly across the street from Providence Englewood Charter School. CHA friendly property and welcomes PECS families.
5734 S Ada St
5734 South Ada Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
SPACIOUS 2BDRM IN WEST ENGLEWOOD - Property Id: 241913 ENJOY THE GATED COMMUNITY 2BDRM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND DINING ROOM AREA.
6239 South Loomis Boulevard
6239 South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6239 South Loomis Boulevard in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
6515 South Marshfield Avenue
6515 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
NEWLY REHABBED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR STARBUCKS, WHOLE FOODS, AND A HOST OF OTHER BUSINESSES! HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND MODERN BATHROOM FEATURES. 1ST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT($1800) PLUS $300 MOVE-IN FEE.
6122 S Ada St 2
6122 South Ada Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Three Bed on Tree Lined Block - Property Id: 315568 Welcome home to this 3 bed 1 bath apartment home located on 61st and Ada. This 2nd floor unit is located in a quiet two flat beauty.
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1256 sqft
In the South Englewood area of Gresham. The apartments are near an entrance to I-90/94, putting residents into downtown Chicago within minutes. Near public parks, green spaces, and public transportation.
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in the Gresham neighborhood. Public transportation and gas stations nearby, along with stores and schools. Interstate 94 puts downtown Chicago within commuting distance for residents.
6238-44 S Western Ave
6238 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
280 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have granite counters and some carpeted floors, with tiled floors in bathrooms, kitchen and entryway. Heat is included in rent; building has controlled access.
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
5658 S Peoria St
5658 S Peoria St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
670 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-like living spaces feature stylish eat-in kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood floors. Enjoy your own garage and parking space. Located near Sherman Park, Hope Academy School and I-94.
7949 S Paulina
7949 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,160
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to Cook Elementary School. Enjoy pre-wired phone and cable, parking and an extensive range of cooking appliances. Only a short walk away from the Beverly Country Club.
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
6306 S Fairfield
6306 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
575 sqft
Great location, close to 63rd St. and California. Residents live in units with ceiling fan, refrigerator, hardwood floors and bathtub. Community offers on-site laundry, parking and pet-friendly homes.
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is in a highly walkable neighborhood in Gresham, Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors and are pet friendly. On-site laundry is available. Security cameras. Minutes from Dan Ryan Woods.
6401-03 S California
6401 S California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio and one-three bedroom floor plans. High-quality appliances are included, and some units offer hardwood floors. Building is located in a very walkable neighborhood, half a mile from Marquette Park.
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Section 8-compatible housing complete with bathtub, refrigerator and range of cooking appliances. Pet-friendly community with on-site laundry and heat included in the rent. Close to Barton Elementary School and the CTA route 9.
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$910
651 sqft
Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and high-quality appliances. Community features include free heat for tenants. Located in the New Auburn area, close to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
7755 S Sangamon St
7755 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
Within walking distance to Leland Giants Park. Two- and 3-bedroom apartments with amenities such as fireplaces, bathtubs, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Rent includes some utilities.
