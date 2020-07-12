/
south chicago
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
418 Apartments for rent in South Chicago, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
7903-05 S Luella Ave
7903 S Luella Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
650 sqft
The South Shore Hospital and Eckersall Stadium are both only minutes from this property. This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility. Units feature fireplaces and a full range of kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2900 E 91st Street Apartments
2900 E 91st St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Apartments have hardwood floors, on-site laundry and include some paid utilities. Ten-minute walk to the ME Metra Electric at the South Chicago (93rd) stop. Close to Dougherty Park, Veterans Park and Bessemer Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
8954 S Commercial Ave
8954 S Commercial Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and spacious layouts. Right near Bessemer Park. Close to the South Chicago Branch Library. Easy access to I-90 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
735 sqft
8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
8200 S Clyde Ave
8200 S Clyde Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
725 sqft
Recently renovated building with cozy two-bedroom floor plans. Brick fireplace and hardwood floors make these units stand out. Section 8 residents are welcome. Convenient access to I-90.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8048 S. South Shore Drive
8048 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
5 bedroom house in South Shore - Property Id: 309507 Tri-level 5 bedroom house with nice yard and 2 private parking spaces. Washer and dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8043 S Manistee Ave 2
8043 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
NICE!!! FOUR-BEDROOM LOCATED IN SOUTH CHICAGO - Property Id: 301503 Beautiful 4 bedroom in SOUTH CHICAGO! Brand new everything with amazing finishes. Exposed BRICK and in unit washer/dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave
8629 South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
APARTMENT FOR RENT | 8629 S. COLFAX #2 CHICAGO | 5 BR | 2 BATH | $1450 MO. - SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT | 8629 S. COLFAX CHICAGO | 5 BR | 2 BATH..
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1
8755 South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
4br/1br house with WASHER/DRYER - 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with modern appliances, washer/dryer, spacious floor plan, backyard. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7922 S. East End Ave.
7922 South East End Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
Gorgeous Rehabbed Ready to Move In!! - Decorative kitchen tile surrounds satin nickel faucet. Bathroom with elegant ceramic tile surrounds a high-end granite vanity and mirror combo with bathroom storage.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7905 South PHILLIPS
7905 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8945 South Exchange Avenue
8945 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
Recently rehabbed, vintage apartment in a quiet 2 unit building in South Chicago. Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, schools, and the lake.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1723 E 79th Pl 205
1723 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
NICE!! ONE BEDROOM LOCATED IN CHATHAM - Property Id: 308113 Nice And Spacious! Move in ready with updated features and nice finishes! CHA VOUCHER OK! EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com & 773-812-8244.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7914 S Marquette Ave
7914 South Marquette Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7914 S Marquette Ave in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7951 South ESCANABA Avenue
7951 South Escanaba Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3bd/1ba condo in South Chicago!! Easy access to I-90/94/South Shore Dr/lake, park/metra/and bus.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8355 South Crandon Avenue
8355 South Crandon Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available now! Come see this recently rehabbed single family home ready to move in and call your own, featuring 3 bedrooms, New kitchen and appliances, hardwood flooring, full finished basement, in unit w/d Central heat a/c you will also enjoy the
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
8801 S Escanaba Ave
8801 South Escanaba Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Newly updated 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment in South Chicago. Amenities included: central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and a big yard. Utilities included: water.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9020 South Burley Avenue
9020 South Burley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9020 South Burley Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7926 South Luella Avenue - 3A
7926 South Luella Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BED 1 BA CONDO IN UP AND COMING SOUTH SHORE! BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORING, LIVING ROOM AREA THAT OPENS TO THE KITCHEN WITH A BREAKFAST BAR BOASTING GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH A LARGE MASTER BED ROOM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8445 South PHILLIPS Avenue
8445 South Phillips Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT UNIT, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA FEATURING: 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1st FLOOR APARTMENT WITH PELLA WINDOWS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, "1" WALL AC.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8709 S Exchange Ave
8709 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 bed apartments (SMALL BEDROOMS). These units includes an updated eat-in kitchen, newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, appliances, hardwood floors,.....
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8256 South South Shore Drive
8256 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8256 South South Shore Drive in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
8122 South Kingston Avenue
8122 South Kingston Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
GROUP SHOWING 1/19/20 from 1:30p to 2:30p. Come take a look at this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom spacious apartment.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9006 S Escanaba Ave 3
9006 South Escanaba Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 NICE! THREEBEDROOM LOCATED IN SOUTHSHORE! - Property Id: 312397 Enjoy a spacious apartment with nice finishes! Easy access to public transportation and Metra! Minutes from Lake shore drive and Hyde Park! CHA
