1345 Apartments for rent in Douglas, Chicago, IL
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$998
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
890 sqft
A beautiful view of Lake Michigan and easy access to 31st Street Beach come standard at this community. There's onsite management, a lounge and complimentary storage also provided. Apartments have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
138 Units Available
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$938
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
908 sqft
Located along Lake Michigan and only minutes from Old Town Chicago, this community boasts on-site Zipcar rental, free parking, a community center and an on-site shopping mall. Pet-friendly apartments have free basic cable.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,160
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
784 sqft
Just steps away from Mercy Hospital and convenient to Interstate 55, this community is pet-friendly and has an on-site gym. Apartments are furnished and feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3533 South Indiana Ave G
3533 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully Furnished 2bd/2ba Garden Condo - Property Id: 308737 Fully Furnished 2bd/2ba Garden Unit Located in the Historical Douglas Neighborhood Renting at $1,500 month Plus $1500 Security Deposit required 590 Credit Score or higher Qualifying
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3154 S PRAIRIE G
3154 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautiful and Updated Garden Unit - Property Id: 252021 located walking distance from Illinois College of Optometry Beautiful, Fully Furnished 3 bed/ 2 bath garden unit located on the South Side, right off of Lake Shore Drive.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3722 South Wabash Avenue
3722 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1300 sqft
Rarely available in The Gap/Bronzeville!! Come view this beautiful duplex! Just minutes away from downtown Chicago. This property is all about location and convenience. As you can see, the property is newly furnished with luxury finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
731 31 Elm
731 East 31st Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2549 S Wabash Ave 506
2549 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,934
BIG INTERIORS, MODERN & GORGEOUS INTERIORS!! - Property Id: 313276 Be the first to live in these beautiful brand-new updated apartments at the KisselKar Lofts! This 3 bed 2 bath unit features: + Stainless steel appliances +Central AC +Laundry in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2550 S Wabash Ave 205
2550 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Enormous New Construction Lofts at State & 26th - Property Id: 208622 Available for Move-Ins Beginning May 15 & June 1! Be the first to live in these MASSIVE two and three bedroom lofts with condo-quality finishes, including high-end euro
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2901 South Michigan Avenue
2901 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2901 South Michigan Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3144 South Prairie Avenue
3144 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Don't miss out this huge Condo/Duplex in the coveted Bronzeville area! This gorgeous condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, high ceilings, and lots of natural lighting throughout! The granite gas fireplace is a great focal point
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
76 East 37th Street
76 East 37th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Call this as your new home! Two Bedroom One Bath beautiful townhome located right by IIT Chicago. This home has been recently upgraded(Rehabbed in 2019 - 1 year old, lived in by a tenant), brand new windows, brand new kitchen, New appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Douglas
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
18 Units Available
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1305 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
23 Units Available
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,760
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,460
1552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
228 Units Available
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,744
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,683
1319 sqft
We are a smart luxury building in the South Loop with a full suite of amenities, the best service and pride in the community. Our wide assortment of pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes are sure to fit your active lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1490 sqft
Stylish lofts with stainless steel appliances, USB outlets and vaulted ceilings. Bike storage available. Enjoy the rooftop deck when free. Near Museum Campus and Lake Michigan. By shops and restaurants on State Street.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
10 Units Available
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$804
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
Just minutes from the water and Downtown Chicago. This apartment community offers a playground, ample parking, a gym and garage space. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, and lots of storage provided.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4201 S Michigan St
4201 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3BDRM/3BR IN BRONZEVILLE - Property Id: 318773 This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom unit is located in the historic Bronzeville area! This unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and ample
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4350 S Berkeley Ave 2
4350 South Berkeley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
BRAND NEW North Kenwood 2 BR available NOW! - Property Id: 234708 NEVER LIVED IN! Picturesque North Kenwood New Construction expertly designed and detailed 2 bedroom 2 bath set in intimate boutique 3 unit walk up building features: -Huge rear
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2096 S Wabash Ave 205
2096 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
581 sqft
2096 S WABASH AVE, #205 - Property Id: 312001 2 bed and 2 bath unit in South Loop Presented by Fulton Grace Realty Amenities: Elevator, Health Club, Receiving Room, Dishwasher Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1463 S Michigan St
1463 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Pet Friendly. Parking Included! Private Balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1462 S Michigan St
1462 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Pet Friendly. Parking Included! Private Balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 S Clark St 608
750 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,994
822 sqft
Unit 608 Available 08/07/20 Huge price drop on huge 1 bed in South loop! - Property Id: 257896 Over 908 sqft! 1 bed 1 bath in perfect South loop location. Close to grocery stores and CTA lines. Easy access to highway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr
454 East Bowen Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment near the lake - Property Id: 102351 Beautiful apartment near the lake. Recently remodeled with new carpet paint and bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
