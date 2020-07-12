/
chicago lawn
264 Apartments for rent in Chicago Lawn, Chicago, IL
6238-44 S Western Ave
6238 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
280 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have granite counters and some carpeted floors, with tiled floors in bathrooms, kitchen and entryway. Heat is included in rent; building has controlled access.
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
6306 S Fairfield
6306 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
575 sqft
Great location, close to 63rd St. and California. Residents live in units with ceiling fan, refrigerator, hardwood floors and bathtub. Community offers on-site laundry, parking and pet-friendly homes.
6401-03 S California
6401 S California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio and one-three bedroom floor plans. High-quality appliances are included, and some units offer hardwood floors. Building is located in a very walkable neighborhood, half a mile from Marquette Park.
6410 S Whipple St
6410 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3300 sqft
3 flat apt center unit, gas hvac , elec hot water , tenant pays all utilities, seperate metered gas and electric, split water/sewer per unit based on occupancy and pay own garbageif you meet minsteadyvstamdarsa and pay the 400 fee one months
6551 South Fairfield Avenue
6551 South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, with lots of natural light. The unit offers a great combination of vintage and modern features you can enjoy from the moment you walk into its all hardwood floor layout, which were just refinished.
6802 South Maplewood Avenue South
6802 South Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
3481 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6802 South Maplewood Avenue South in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
7248 S. Artesian Ave
7248 South Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
SFR 4bed room 2 bath back yard fenced in home. W/d hook ups all appliances included SFR no garage fenced in yard, 3 bedrooms with finished basement and possible bonus room in basement two full bath rooms. This listing will not last long.
3214 West 66th Place
3214 West 66th Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Come see this lovely and spacious vintage 3 bedroom 1 bath is more than just really well-kept. real This beautiful 2nd floor unit is within a gorgeous 4-unit building facing South.
6315 S Whipple St 2 North
6315 S Whipple St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2Bdrm/$850/6315 S. Whipple - Property Id: 235649 Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment located in a good neighborhood Conveniently located next to 63rd Street and public transportation.
6321 S California Ave
6321 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
MODERN 1 BEDROOM CHICAGO LAWN - Property Id: 235747 Catch a vibe and relax in your new home. Some of its wonderful features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and updated bathroom. It's definitely a vibe.Come and take a look at this beauty.
6329 S California Ave 1E
6329 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
VINTAGE ONE BED APARTMENT IN CHICAGO LAWN AREA - Property Id: 307164 Vintage one bed and one bath apartment in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood: - Spacious living area with double door coat closet - Original charm maintained in the kitchen and
6451 South WHIPPLE Street
6451 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
CHICAGO BUNGALOW WITH 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM, UNFINISHED BASEMENT, AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. ATTIC CAN BE USED AS STORAGE ROOM. Lease Application: $45 fee per adult for credit/eviction report.
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Lawn
Verified
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1256 sqft
In the South Englewood area of Gresham. The apartments are near an entrance to I-90/94, putting residents into downtown Chicago within minutes. Near public parks, green spaces, and public transportation.
Verified
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Section 8-compatible housing complete with bathtub, refrigerator and range of cooking appliances. Pet-friendly community with on-site laundry and heat included in the rent. Close to Barton Elementary School and the CTA route 9.
8136 S Kedzie Ave 2
8136 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bedroom Apartment for rent - Property Id: 202062 Spacious 1bedroom Apartment $1275 /Month + $1275 Security Deposit.
7944 S Wolcott Ave 3
7944 South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 314499 -Stainless steel appliances -Heat, water, sewer, trash and wifi included -Spacious apartment -CHA Welcomed APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR
5602 S Francisco Ave
5602 South Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED TWO BEDROOM UNIT - Property Id: 303403 Beautiful two bedroom unit with upgraded stainless steel appliances, huge bedrooms, and spacious closet space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F
6644 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Beds 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 308488 Beautiful, condo style 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in West Englewood.
6834 S Kedvale 2R
6834 S Kedvale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Renovated Logan Square 2 Bed - Property Id: 303931 Check out these amazing brand new Logan Square two beds! The building has been recently renovated throughout. There is a common area patio behind the building for tenants to share.
1859 West 58th Street
1859 West 58th Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Stunning 2 floor apartment in the Englewood neighborhood. Spacious modern units with updated kitchens and baths. Refinished hardwood floors, separate living room/dining room.
7130 S Seeley St
7130 South Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Just Rehabbed! Modern Finishes! Single Family Home for Rent! This single family home is now available for rent. It has been recently rehabbed with beautiful, modern finishes. Stunning hardwood floors throughout.
7235 S. Marshfield Ave
7235 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home with a fenced in yard and 1 car garage.
7624 South Marshfield Avenue
7624 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,569
1600 sqft
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th.
