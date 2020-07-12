/
/
/
avalon park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
473 Apartments for rent in Avalon Park, Chicago, IL
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8240 S. East End Avenue
8240 South East End Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
4bed/1.5bath House for Rent in Avalon Park Available Now - Two-story, 4bed/1.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8502 South STONY ISLAND Avenue
8502 S Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
EXTRA LARGE TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT 1000 SQUARE FEET! SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING ROOM. FULL RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. WOOD CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE PACKAGE INCLUDED WITH RENTS.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1656 E 84th St 1
1656 East 84th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
2 BD / Newly Renovated Apt For Rent - Property Id: 109292 Approximately 1200 square feet.
Results within 1 mile of Avalon Park
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility and accepts electronic payments. All units are studio apartments with hardwood flooring. Dining options just a short walk away, and the Chicago Skyway is nearby as well.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
7903-05 S Luella Ave
7903 S Luella Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
650 sqft
The South Shore Hospital and Eckersall Stadium are both only minutes from this property. This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility. Units feature fireplaces and a full range of kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
725 sqft
Convenient to Bryn Mawr and Stony Island stations. Also close to Jeffery Plaza. Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with large kitchens and quality appliances. Laundry facilities and security cameras.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
976 sqft
Spacious units with plenty of natural lighting. Fenced-in yard surrounded by green space and trees. Conveniently located near several bus routes and the Chicago Skyway.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
This East Chatham community features on-site laundry and internet access. The units have been recently renovated and include hardwood flooring. Just moments from the shopping and dining along South Cottage Grove Avenue.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Located in the recently rehabbed south Dobson area of Chatham, near the 79th Street L. Units include hardwood floors and recent renovations. Community offers residents some paid utilities and parking spaces.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
591 sqft
Now leasing! 7927 S Ellis Ave is located in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago. One and two-bedroom apartments may feature hardwood floors, quality appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and free heat.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2041 E 75th
2041 E 75th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
563 sqft
Newly rehabbed, this apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is just a block from Rosenblum Park. Public transportation stops are plentiful, and I-90 is close.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
735 sqft
8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
8200 S Clyde Ave
8200 S Clyde Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
725 sqft
Recently renovated building with cozy two-bedroom floor plans. Brick fireplace and hardwood floors make these units stand out. Section 8 residents are welcome. Convenient access to I-90.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
7003 S Harper
7003 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedroom apartments in South Shore with hardwood flooring, on-site laundry and recent renovations. Free heat is included in the rent, and security cameras watch over the building. Walk to the Stony Island station.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$625
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
These one-bedroom apartments are located in a highly walkable neighborhood. Units feature large windows and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard. Internet access is also included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1518 E 69th Pl 2
1518 East 69th Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
South Shore - Property Id: 203874 Description Newly Redone 2- Bedroom/1 Bath on 69th Place off Stony Island Ave. on Chicago's South-Side.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7321 S East End 1S
7321 South East End Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO FOR RENT IN SOUTH SHORE!! - Property Id: 318785 Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, (Great Closet Space)HEAT/WATER INCLUDED, LAUNDRY ON SITE.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7252 S. Bennett Unit 1
7252 South Bennett Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1600 sqft
Beautiful newly rehabbed South Shore Condo 3bed/2ba $1635 - Beautifully rehabbed 3 bedrooms 2 bath condo with in-unit washer and dryer and secured parking included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9219 S Cottage Grove Ave Unit 2E
9219 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$957
950 sqft
Apartment for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit available. Call to schedule viewing. (RLNE5906065)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 E 72nd Pl 2
1226 East 72nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
NEW!! 3 BEDROOM LOCATED IN GRAND CROSSING - Property Id: 310865 SECOND FLOOR SPACIOUS UNIT! Everything updated and ready to MOVE IN will not last long EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com & 773-812-8244.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9215 S Cottage Grove Ave Unit 2E
9215 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Apartment for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath available. Please call 312-982-9972 to schedule appointment to see. (RLNE5886181)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7218 S Evans Ave 2
7218 South Evans Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Newly Rehabbed 1Bedroom /Bath Convertible Apt - Property Id: 285506 Professionally Managed 6- unit building Current Vaccancies : Junior-Size 1bd/1bd Apartment Renting for $1000 $500 non Non-Refundable Move in fee required 1bd/1ba Convertible
