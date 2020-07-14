5525 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640 Edgewater
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 5
$1,300
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft
Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 6
$1,300
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft
Unit 415 · Avail. now
$1,355
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft
See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Artista 55.
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more. Steps away from Starbucks and Mariano’s. Artista 55 offers onsite parking for rent, elevators and a stylish courtyard to enjoy outdoor space.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.