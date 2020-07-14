Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bike storage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more. Steps away from Starbucks and Mariano’s. Artista 55 offers onsite parking for rent, elevators and a stylish courtyard to enjoy outdoor space.