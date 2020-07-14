All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Artista 55

5525 North Winthrop Avenue · (773) 672-8391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5525 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Artista 55.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more. Steps away from Starbucks and Mariano’s. Artista 55 offers onsite parking for rent, elevators and a stylish courtyard to enjoy outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $150-$200/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Artista 55 have any available units?
Artista 55 has 5 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Artista 55 have?
Some of Artista 55's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Artista 55 currently offering any rent specials?
Artista 55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Artista 55 pet-friendly?
Yes, Artista 55 is pet friendly.
Does Artista 55 offer parking?
Yes, Artista 55 offers parking.
Does Artista 55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Artista 55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Artista 55 have a pool?
No, Artista 55 does not have a pool.
Does Artista 55 have accessible units?
No, Artista 55 does not have accessible units.
Does Artista 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Artista 55 has units with dishwashers.

